About 1,200 BTO flats in Toa Payoh, Sin Ming to have shorter waiting time of under 3 years

SINGAPORE: About 1,200 new flats with shorter waiting times are set to be launched across two Build-to-Order (BTO) projects in Sin Ming and Toa Payoh, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Sunday (Aug 30).

The two developments will have wait times of less than three years, he said in a Facebook post, adding that their launch dates and estimated waiting times will be released when ready.

"This is part of our efforts to sustain a robust housing supply, while injecting new housing into existing towns and rejuvenating these areas," said Mr Chee.

Mr Chee pointed to previously announced plans for 1,600 new homes across three projects in the Lakeview and Shunfu area. The first of these was launched in the June 2026 BTO sales exercise.

More than 10,000 public and private homes are also planned across Toa Payoh West and Mount Pleasant over the next decade.

"Together, these new homes will provide more housing options for home buyers, including those who wish to live closer to their parents or loved ones," said Mr Chee.