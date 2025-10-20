16 wildlife specimens, including endangered species, seized in NParks raids
The confiscated animals included endangered species such as yellow-headed day geckos, a Leopard Tortoise and a spiny-tailed monitor.
SINGAPORE: A total of 16 wildlife specimens, including endangered species, were seized in a series of coordinated raids across Singapore by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Oct 9.
As part of efforts to stamp out illegal wildlife trade in Singapore, the raids conducted across six premises targeted individuals suspected of engaging in such trade through online platforms, including Telegram, NParks said in a media release on Monday (Oct 20).
The confiscated animals included endangered species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of Wild Fauna and Flora such as yellow-headed day geckos, a Leopard Tortoise and a spiny-tailed monitor.
The animals are currently housed and cared for at NParks’ Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation.
Individuals involved were interviewed in connection with illegal wildlife sales and investigations are ongoing, NParks said.
These enforcement efforts complement border surveillance operations by extending the fight against illegal wildlife trade into domestic physical and online marketplaces, the NParks said.
“NParks takes such offences seriously and will not hesitate to act against offenders, regardless of the type and number of animals being smuggled,” the board said.
Under the Wildlife Act, people must not offer for sale, sell or export any wildlife or any part of a wildlife unless they have the Director-General’s written approval to do so.
Offenders may be fined up to S$50,000 (US$38,500), jailed up to two years, or both.
Those found guilty of illegally importing CITES Appendix I specimens face fines of up to S$100,000 per specimen and imprisonment of up to six years.
Appendix I contains species that face high risk of extinction if their trade is not severely restricted. It includes marine turtles, tigers, elephants and certain species of monkeys.
Those who import animals listed in CITES Appendix II and III may face fines of up to S$50,000 per specimen and imprisonment of up to four years.
The species listed in CITES Appendix II may be threatened to extinction if trade of these species is not regulated. The list includes monitor lizards, seahorses, giant clams and parrots.
Those listed in Appendix III are endangered in some countries, and includes foxes, pheasants and certain species of deer and turtles.
Illegal wildlife trade poses serious risks to animal welfare and public health as smuggled animals may carry diseases that can infect other animals and humans, NParks said.
“NParks urges the public to adopt pets from animal welfare groups or purchase only from licensed pet shops, and to avoid buying from unlicensed sources such as social media or online platforms.”