16 wildlife specimens, including endangered species, seized in NParks raids

SINGAPORE: A total of 16 wildlife specimens, including endangered species, were seized in a series of coordinated raids across Singapore by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Oct 9.

As part of efforts to stamp out illegal wildlife trade in Singapore, the raids conducted across six premises targeted individuals suspected of engaging in such trade through online platforms, including Telegram, NParks said in a media release on Monday (Oct 20).

The confiscated animals included endangered species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of Wild Fauna and Flora such as yellow-headed day geckos, a Leopard Tortoise and a spiny-tailed monitor.

The animals are currently housed and cared for at NParks’ Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Individuals involved were interviewed in connection with illegal wildlife sales and investigations are ongoing, NParks said.

These enforcement efforts complement border surveillance operations by extending the fight against illegal wildlife trade into domestic physical and online marketplaces, the NParks said.

“NParks takes such offences seriously and will not hesitate to act against offenders, regardless of the type and number of animals being smuggled,” the board said.