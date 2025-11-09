2 foreigners arrested after scammers posing as government officials dupe woman into buying over S$412,000 in gold

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian men, aged 22 and 38, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in separate government official impersonation scams targeting a woman.

Police said on Sunday (Nov 9) they received a scam report two days earlier involving the impersonation of government officials claiming to be from the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The victim had received a call from an unknown person claiming to work for a bank. When informed that a credit card had been applied for under her name, she denied it.

The call was then transferred to scammers posing as MinLaw and MAS representatives. They informed her that she was implicated in a money laundering case.

They presented the victim with fake staff passes and other supporting documents via Whatsapp before instructing her to transfer S$1 million (US$769,000) from one of her bank accounts to her credit card.

She was then instructed to purchase gold worth over S$412,000 from Mustafa Centre using the same credit card, before handing them to an unknown person on the same day.

The woman lodged a police report after realising something was amiss.

Police identified the unknown caller as a 38-year-old man after ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, and arrested him when he re-entered Singapore on Saturday.

They then established that a 22-year-old man was allegedly involved in similar cases in Singapore and he was separately arrested on the same day.