Scammers, syndicate members face mandatory caning under amended law passed by Singapore's parliament

SINGAPORE: In a move aimed at deterring "the most prevalent crime type" in the nation, parliament passed amendments to Singapore's criminal law on Tuesday (Nov 4) that will see scammers subjected to mandatory caning.

Under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, scammers and those who recruit for or participate in scam syndicates will be punished with between six and 24 strokes of the cane.

Mules who facilitate scams will also face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

This toughening of caning penalties is in addition to penalties already applying to scam offences.

WHAT THE BILL IS ABOUT

The legislation distinguishes between different levels of involvement in scam operations.

Those who provide tools such as SIM cards, Singpass credentials and payment accounts to scammers will face caning under two circumstances: if they intended or knew that the tool would be used for scams, or if the tools were used in a scam without their knowledge but they failed to take reasonable steps to prevent misuse.

During her speech for the Bill's second reading on Tuesday, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann told the House that genuine victims who have been deceived into providing a scam tool would not be penalised.

"The existing offences do not penalise genuine victims in the first place," she said, adding that the government will continue monitoring the situation and further increase penalties if necessary.

Separate to the measures on scam offences, the use of caning for other offences will be recalibrated, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) removing caning entirely in some cases or leaving it to the courts to decide on whether to impose this form of punishment.

Currently, 96 offences carry discretionary caning and 65 have mandatory caning.

"For avoidance of doubt, more serious cases should still result in caning, even as we make these amendments to change mandatory caning to discretionary caning," Ms Sim said.

Beyond caning, the amendments introduce stiffer penalties for large-scale circulation of sexual images or videos; enhance protection for minors and vulnerable victims; and criminalise the doxxing of public servants. Doxxing is the public circulation of private details of a person without their consent.