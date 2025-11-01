Malaysia police on the hunt for 7 suspects linked to Cambodia scam syndicate

SINGAPORE: Police in Malaysia are on the hunt for seven of its citizens wanted by Singapore authorities for their suspected involvement in a scam syndicate operating out of Cambodia.

In a statement posted on Facebook early on Saturday (Nov 1), Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department director M Kumar said efforts were being made to trace the suspects.

“Police have begun efforts to trace and arrest all the Malaysian suspects. All seven have been placed on the wanted list for arrest and further investigation,” he said.

The move by the Malaysian authorities came after police in Singapore issued arrest warrants for 34 people: 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Malaysians were identified as Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee, Bernard Goh Yie Shen and Yip Chee Hoe.