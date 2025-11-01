Malaysia police on the hunt for 7 suspects linked to Cambodia scam syndicate
SINGAPORE: Police in Malaysia are on the hunt for seven of its citizens wanted by Singapore authorities for their suspected involvement in a scam syndicate operating out of Cambodia.
In a statement posted on Facebook early on Saturday (Nov 1), Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department director M Kumar said efforts were being made to trace the suspects.
“Police have begun efforts to trace and arrest all the Malaysian suspects. All seven have been placed on the wanted list for arrest and further investigation,” he said.
The move by the Malaysian authorities came after police in Singapore issued arrest warrants for 34 people: 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians.
The Malaysians were identified as Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee, Bernard Goh Yie Shen and Yip Chee Hoe.
According to Singapore police, the syndicate targeted Singapore victims in government official impersonation scams and are believed to be responsible for at least 438 cases involving losses of at least S$41 million (US$31.5 million).
The 34 suspects were identified after the Singapore Police Force conducted a joint operation with the Cambodian National Police on Sep 9, against a group believed to be operating from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Following the enforcement operation in Cambodia, 15 suspects - 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Philippine national - were arrested in Singapore.
They were charged on Sep 11 and Sep 12 for being members of a locally linked organised criminal group.
“PDRM reaffirms its continuous commitment to strengthening international cooperation networks to combat cross-border crime, which could threaten security and public order,” said M Kumar, referring to the Royal Malaysia Police.