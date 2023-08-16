2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Ghim Moh Link block

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Block 28 in Ghim Moh Link on Wednesday morning (Aug 16), affecting units on the upper floors.
Two people were taken to the National University Hospital. One of them had sustained smoke inhalation, while the other had minor cuts and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at about 7.35am.
"Upon arrival, the fire was raging inside a unit on the 36th floor," it said in a Facebook post. "An occupant from the unit had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival."
The fire, which had engulfed the entire unit, was extinguished by firefighters using two water jets.
About 60 occupants from the affected block were also evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.
At about 8.25am, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ulu Pandan Christopher de Souza posted a video of the fire on his Facebook account, saying SCDF was at the scene.
Mr de Souza later updated to say that he met with the family and their neighbours.
"Thank goodness all are okay, except for one family member who is recovering from smoke inhalation."
He added that SCDF "acted swiftly to bring the fire under control".
"They were working hard at dampening down the unit when I visited. I will work closely with HDB to see how we can assist the families with alternative accommodation as the repair works commence."
Photos and videos posted on Facebook showed flames and thick plumes of smoke coming out of the unit, as well as badly damaged windows.
Another photo showed a charred windowpane at the foot of the block.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.