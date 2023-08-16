Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Ghim Moh Link block
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Ghim Moh Link block

2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Ghim Moh Link block

A fire breaks out at Ghim Moh Link on Aug 16, 2023. (Screengrabs: CNA reader)

16 Aug 2023 11:29AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2023 12:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Block 28 in Ghim Moh Link on Wednesday morning (Aug 16), affecting units on the upper floors. 

Two people were taken to the National University Hospital. One of them had sustained smoke inhalation, while the other had minor cuts and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at about 7.35am. 

"Upon arrival, the fire was raging inside a unit on the 36th floor," it said in a Facebook post. "An occupant from the unit had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival."

The fire, which had engulfed the entire unit, was extinguished by firefighters using two water jets.

About 60 occupants from the affected block were also evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

At about 8.25am, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ulu Pandan Christopher de Souza posted a video of the fire on his Facebook account, saying SCDF was at the scene.

Mr de Souza later updated to say that he met with the family and their neighbours.

"Thank goodness all are okay, except for one family member who is recovering from smoke inhalation."

He added that SCDF "acted swiftly to bring the fire under control".

"They were working hard at dampening down the unit when I visited. I will work closely with HDB to see how we can assist the families with alternative accommodation as the repair works commence."

A fire breaks out at Ghim Moh Link on Aug 16, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/GF Pat)
Debris is seen on the ground after a fire broke out at Ghim Moh Link on Aug 16, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/GF Pat)

Photos and videos posted on Facebook showed flames and thick plumes of smoke coming out of the unit, as well as badly damaged windows.

Another photo showed a charred windowpane at the foot of the block.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: CNA/ga(sn)

Related Topics

fire Singapore Civil Defence Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.