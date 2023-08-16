2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Ghim Moh Link block

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Block 28 in Ghim Moh Link on Wednesday morning (Aug 16), affecting units on the upper floors.

Two people were taken to the National University Hospital. One of them had sustained smoke inhalation, while the other had minor cuts and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at about 7.35am.

"Upon arrival, the fire was raging inside a unit on the 36th floor," it said in a Facebook post. "An occupant from the unit had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival."

The fire, which had engulfed the entire unit, was extinguished by firefighters using two water jets.

About 60 occupants from the affected block were also evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

At about 8.25am, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ulu Pandan Christopher de Souza posted a video of the fire on his Facebook account, saying SCDF was at the scene.

Mr de Souza later updated to say that he met with the family and their neighbours.