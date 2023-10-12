20 property agents fined for marketing vacant HDB flats that had not been lived in: CEA

SINGAPORE: Since January 2022, 20 property agents have been found to be involved in marketing vacant HDB flats that had not been lived in, the Council of Estate Agencies (CEA) said on Thursday (Oct 12).

The errant agents were issued with letters of censure and were fined, CEA said.

Flat owners are required by HDB to fulfil a minimum occupation period before selling their home, and the owners have to physically occupy the flat.

A number of these cases were reported in the media last year, when news reports highlighted that there were Housing Board flats marketed on property portals as “never stayed in before, brand new”, with photos of the units that showed no signs of having been lived in.

CEA said this week that it had concluded investigations on four cases reported in the media in December 2022.

Two property agents were found to have breached the Code of Ethics and Professional Client Care (CEPCC) for not complying with laws and regulations that apply to HDB flats in the conduct of estate agency work, said CEA.