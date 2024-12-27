'The third wave that came in was like a wall': One Singaporean's experience in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

SINGAPORE: At the tender age of 12, Mr Lavan Vickneson stared death in the face.

He was swimming in the sea while on holiday with his family in Sri Lankan capital Colombo when he witnessed the beginnings of a tsunami that would later claim close to 230,000 lives.

The first wave was towering, but seemed harmless, Mr Lavan told CNA.

“Everybody was very intrigued by it, and we all stood at the seaside to look at it again,” he said, recalling the fateful day of the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004.

When another large wave crashed against the shore, he took a photo up close with his father’s Nokia mobile phone. But it was the arrival of the third wave that sent his family scurrying.

“The third wave that came in was like a wall. It was like 20m high … Then I heard my dad call out to me to run. So we ran into the hotel (nearby),” said Mr Lavan, now 32 years old and a lawyer.