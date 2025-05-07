Nominations open for 2025 Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards

SINGAPORE: Nominations for the 2025 Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards (GCTEA) have opened, with the closing date for submissions on Jun 25, a joint press release by Mediacorp and disability agency SG Enable said on Wednesday (May 7).

Now in its seventh year, the awards are a key initiative of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund, which is a community fund is administered by SG Enable and supported by Mediacorp.

It gives opportunities to persons with disabilities to actively contribute to society and lead socially integrated lives by providing financial aid, supporting aspirations and conferring awards.

The awards comprise two categories:

The GCTEA (Achievement) celebrates individuals with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their respective fields and inspire others. Up to three individuals will be awarded S$10,000 (US$7,700) each.

Nominating organisations which are Institutions of Public Character or government educational institutions will each receive S$5,000 if their nominee is selected as a winner of this award category.

This is in recognition of their "contributing role in the success journeys of persons with disabilities", said Mediacorp and SG Enable.

The GCTEA (Promise) encourages individuals with disabilities who have shown promise to pursue greater heights in their areas of talent and willingness to serve the community. Up to 10 individuals will each receive S$5,000.

Nominees for both categories must be individuals with disabilities, said Mediacorp and SG Enable.

This refers to physical disabilities, sensory disabilities such as visual impairment and hearing loss, intellectual disabilities or autism.

They must also be Singapore citizens or permanent residents, and aged 18 years and older for the GCTEA (Achievement) awards, or aged 12 years and older for the GCTEA (Promise) awards.

There have been 84 awardees across the past six editions. Thirteen individuals with disabilities were honoured last year.

Mr Michael Ngu, chairman of the GCTEA evaluation panel and SG Enable board member, said: "Since its inception in 2019, the GCTEA has honoured persons with disabilities who have overcome challenges and made remarkable achievements - much like how Singapore has stood resilient and defied the odds in its 60 years since independence."

More information about the awards, eligibility, nomination and evaluation processes can be found on the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund website.

This year’s winners will be announced in November.