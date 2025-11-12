Ring in 2026 with New Year celebrations in Singapore city centre, 7 heartland sites

SINGAPORE: Celebrations and fireworks displays to usher in the new year will take place at various city centre and heartland sites on Dec 31, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Wednesday (Nov 12).

Various activities, including live performances and family-friendly activities, have been lined up at Marina Bay, Singapore Sports Hub, Sentosa, and Clarke Quay, as well as seven heartland sites.

Members of the public attending the celebrations at the Singapore Sports Hub will experience a fireworks display starting around 9pm and spanning a total of 35 minutes, making it this year’s longest countdown fireworks in Singapore.

The Countdown 2026 concert, headlined by K-pop group Super Junior, will also be held at Singapore Sports Hub, with Chinese singer Cheng Huan and local musicians, including Benjamin Kheng, Tabitha Nauser and Iman Fandi among those performing.

Other festive activities located centrally include the Togetherland by World Christmas Market at Marina Bay, Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2026 countdown show and fireworks at Sentosa, and live music acts and drone shows at Clarke Quay.

In the heartlands, residents will be able to take part in family-centric activities and watch live performances.

The seven heartland sites are:

Boon Lay

Keat Hong

Marsiling

Nee Soon

Punggol

Tampines

Woodlands

Details, including programme highlights for each heartland countdown location, will be shared by the People's Association in early December.

Migrant workers can also participate in countdown celebrations at more than 10 dormitories and five recreation centres - Kranji, Penjuru, Soon Lee, Terusan and Tuas South.

Activities include live performances, food stations, carnival games and lucky draw prizes.

“In view of the festive activities, public transport operators are working on extending transport services,” MCCY said, adding that further details will be shared soon.

The full list of events can be found here.