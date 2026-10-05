1 dead, 1 injured after Telok Blangah Heights incident; man to face murder charge

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man will be charged with murder on Wednesday (Oct 7), police said on Monday.

The police received calls for assistance in the vicinity of Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights at about 6pm on Monday and responded to the scene within 10 minutes.

Upon arrival, officers found a 73-year-old man lying motionless and a 53-year-old man injured on the ground floor of the block.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the 73-year-old man subsequently died. The 53-year-old man was conscious when taken to hospital.

The 32-year-old man subsequently called the police to surrender and was arrested in the vicinity.

Police said the man is believed to have acted alone and there is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror.

He will be charged with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.