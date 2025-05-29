4 teens arrested over attempted robberies after posing as luxury watch buyers

SINGAPORE: Four men aged 17 to 19 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in two attempted robberies where they targeted victims looking to sell luxury watches.

Police said on Thursday (May 29) they received a call for assistance at Block 432 Clementi Avenue 3 at about 1.44pm on Wednesday, after two of the teens allegedly tried to rob a victim.

The victim had arranged to meet the two teens to sell a luxury watch. But when the victim arrived, the two teens - one of them armed with a knife - attempted to cover the victim’s head with a plastic bag, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

The victim managed to escape and call the police.

Police identified and arrested the two teens later that day. The knife, which had earlier been discarded, was recovered.

It was then found that the two teens, along with two others, had attempted something similar the previous day.

In that incident, the victim was also lured to the same HDB block to sell a luxury watch.

"When the victim arrived at the block, he felt suspicious of the circumstances and managed to leave before being robbed," said the police.

The two other teens were subsequently arrested on Wednesday.

The two teens involved in Wednesday’s incident will be charged in court on Friday with attempted armed robbery.

One of the teens involved in Tuesday’s incident will be charged with attempted robbery, while the other will be investigated for being part of a criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.