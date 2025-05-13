Logo
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery with metal rod
The man is suspected of attacking two women - one of them an 82-year-old - along Tampines Street 22.

The incident allegedly took place along Tampines Street 22. (Image: Google Maps)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
13 May 2025 09:50PM (Updated: 13 May 2025 09:56PM)
SINGAPORE: Police arrested a 40-year-old man for assaulting two women with a metal rod after they refused to hand over their valuables, the police said on Tuesday (May 13).

The attempted armed robbery took place on Monday at around 1.30pm along Tampines Street 22.

The man allegedly attacked the victims - aged 82 and 30 - with the metal rod when they did not comply with his demands to give him their valuables.

The man allegedly assaulted two women with a metal rod. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Both women were injured and were sent conscious to hospital.

The police were alerted to the case at 1.30pm on the same day and the man was arrested within three hours, said the Singapore Police Force.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of attempted armed robbery with hurt. The offence carries a jail term of between five and 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

“The police will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law,” said SPF.

Members of the public are advised to remain calm if they are caught in a similar situation, take note of the perpetrator’s physical appearance and call the police as soon as possible.

Source: CNA/dc(ac)

