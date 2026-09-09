5 people identified and interviewed over comments on Nepal floods, SIA's Air India investment: Police
Senior Minister K Shanmugam had said that the police were looking into "shameful" racist and xenophobic online commments about the Nepal-Tibet disaster and SIA's investment in Air India.
SINGAPORE: The police have identified and interviewed five people over online comments relating to the Nepal floods and discussions surrounding Singapore Airlines's (SIA) investment in Air India.
Senior Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday that the police were looking into "shameful" racist and xenophobic online comments about the Nepal-Tibet disaster and SIA's investment in Air India.
In response to media queries, the police on Wednesday (Sep 9) confirmed they received police reports and are investigating certain online comments related to both matters.
Five people, aged between 29 and 66, have been identified and interviewed in connection with these comments, said police.
"We will continue to investigate and identify those responsible for these online comments," they said.
The police said they take a serious view of conduct that may wound racial feelings or incite hostility and ill will between different racial groups.
As investigations are ongoing, the police are unable to comment further on the specifics of individual cases, they added.
RACIST REMARKS
Mr Shanmugam on Saturday gave several examples of racist remarks made online about the missing Singaporeans, including "No they are not our own", "I only see Indian faces here. Skip. Rescue cut." and "All ABNNs look the same, how to AI?" He noted that "ABNN" is a derogatory term for Indians.
More than a thousand people had died and Singaporeans remained unaccounted for, he said, yet such remarks continued to circulate online.
News that Air India is seeking fresh equity from shareholders, including SIA, also sparked a new wave of "anti-Indian, racist ranting" online, such as "references to snakes, curry, prata, black magic," Mr Shanmugam said.
Mr Shanmugam said on Saturday that the Ministry of Digital Development and Information will ask social media platforms to remove comments that breach guidelines.
“The media tells me that they had to remove several comments because they were so nasty. I don't know if all the comments are all made by Singaporeans. But, I will say this – the comments are shameful, nasty, totally unacceptable,” added Mr Shanmugam, who is also home affairs minister and coordinating minister for national security.