More than 500kg of cannabis seized at Pasir Panjang scanning station
According to preliminary investigations, the drugs were found to be transiting through Singapore and bound for another country.
SINGAPORE: More than 500kg of cannabis was seized from a 20-foot container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on Saturday (Jan 3).
The inbound container was identified for enhanced checks following information received by Singapore Customs, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint media release on Friday.
During the checks, anomalies were detected in the scanned images of the container.
ICA officers then found one packet of brownish substance suspected to be a controlled drug inside a box within the container.
Further checks uncovered a total of 902 packets of cannabis, weighing about 509kg.
"Preliminary investigations found that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and bound for another country," the authorities said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
Anyone found guilty of importing into or exporting from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.
ICA said it will continue to leverage technology and data analytics to strengthen detection capabilities.
"We will also work with the various agencies to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders," the agencies added.