Nearly 4,000 people caught possessing or using vapes, 52% rise from previous quarter

SINGAPORE: There was a 52 per cent increase in the number of people who were caught possessing or using vapes in the third quarter of this year, statistics from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) showed on Wednesday (Oct 23).

A total of 3,840 people were fined between Jul 1 and Sep 30 for possessing or using vapes, up from 2,530 in the previous quarter.

Of those caught in the third quarter, 743 were cases of students caught vaping who were referred by schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs). Another 44 cases were detected through enforcement operations near IHLs.

Community enforcement patrols led to the detection of 591 cases, while 16 cases were found at checkpoints.

MOH and HSA said they are working with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Ministry of Education to "ramp up efforts to tackle the problem of vaping".

They are also working with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), National Environment Agency and National Parks Board to "intensify enforcement on multiple fronts", including at checkpoints, online platforms as well as in the community, schools and IHLs.

ENFORCEMENT

HSA has been "actively monitoring" online content to identify people who vape in public, and use or pose with e-vaporisers in photographs or videos.

In July and August, five offenders - four men and a woman aged between 13 and 34 - were fined after they posted videos and photographs of themselves with vapes on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

All the posts have been removed.

In September, HSA also took enforcement action against a 49-year-old man who vaped in an MRT cabin. The incident was captured on social media.

Officers raided the offender's home in Tampines where a vape and other drug paraphernalia were found.

The suspect was also wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and is currently assisting HSA and CNB in investigations.

HSA said it "maintained a strong presence at major, high-profile events". About 200 people at the Formula 1 race weekend were issued fines, while 50 people at an outdoor music event at Sentosa in August were also fined.