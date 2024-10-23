Nearly 4,000 people caught possessing or using vapes, 52% rise from previous quarter
More than 700 students were caught vaping and referred to HSA by schools and institutes of higher learning.
SINGAPORE: There was a 52 per cent increase in the number of people who were caught possessing or using vapes in the third quarter of this year, statistics from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) showed on Wednesday (Oct 23).
A total of 3,840 people were fined between Jul 1 and Sep 30 for possessing or using vapes, up from 2,530 in the previous quarter.
Of those caught in the third quarter, 743 were cases of students caught vaping who were referred by schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs). Another 44 cases were detected through enforcement operations near IHLs.
Community enforcement patrols led to the detection of 591 cases, while 16 cases were found at checkpoints.
MOH and HSA said they are working with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Ministry of Education to "ramp up efforts to tackle the problem of vaping".
They are also working with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), National Environment Agency and National Parks Board to "intensify enforcement on multiple fronts", including at checkpoints, online platforms as well as in the community, schools and IHLs.
ENFORCEMENT
HSA has been "actively monitoring" online content to identify people who vape in public, and use or pose with e-vaporisers in photographs or videos.
In July and August, five offenders - four men and a woman aged between 13 and 34 - were fined after they posted videos and photographs of themselves with vapes on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.
All the posts have been removed.
In September, HSA also took enforcement action against a 49-year-old man who vaped in an MRT cabin. The incident was captured on social media.
Officers raided the offender's home in Tampines where a vape and other drug paraphernalia were found.
The suspect was also wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and is currently assisting HSA and CNB in investigations.
HSA said it "maintained a strong presence at major, high-profile events". About 200 people at the Formula 1 race weekend were issued fines, while 50 people at an outdoor music event at Sentosa in August were also fined.
TARGETING SUPPLIERS
HSA and ICA conducted several joint operations at the air, land and sea checkpoints, checking more than 4,000 travellers in the third quarter of the year.
On Jul 17, a Malaysian driver who was driving a Malaysia-registered lorry was stopped by ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint.
"The driver had attempted to smuggle more than 20,000 e-vaporisers and components with a street value of more than S$300,000 (US$227,000) into Singapore," said HSA and MOH.
"The driver was detained and handed over to HSA for further investigations."
While under investigation, he attempted to leave Singapore illegally and was caught by ICA on Jul 19. He was sentenced to 28 weeks' jail on Aug 28.
"It is illegal for travellers to bring prohibited tobacco products like e-vaporisers into Singapore. Travellers found with e-vaporisers or their components will be fined," said the authorities.
"Transport companies and drivers bringing prohibited tobacco products into Singapore will be subjected to enforcement actions. Convicted foreigners will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore."
HSA also targeted vape suppliers over the past few months.
On Jul 7, officers targeted a vape distribution ring at Paya Lebar involving maids.
"HSA officers intercepted 10 individuals – eight buyers, as well as two female sellers, aged 44 and 39, before any transaction took place," said the authorities.
Eight vapes and assorted components, as well as illegal medicine, were seized. The two sellers are currently assisting in investigations.
HSA also busted an illegal distribution network in Tampines on Aug 21, seizing over 2,000 vapes and components with a street value of over S$39,000.
Eight people, aged 26 to 35, were caught distributing vapes in their vehicles at an open-air car park. All eight are assisting in investigations.
HSA also worked with the administrators of local e-commerce and social media platforms to remove more than 1,900 listings of vapes and components in the third quarter. This is more than three times the number compared with the same period in 2023.
SCHOOL AND PUBLIC EDUCATION EFFORTS
The authorities said that schools and IHLs have stepped up on preventive education to reinforce anti-vaping messages and the importance of maintaining a nicotine-free lifestyle.
"Students are educated that e-vaporisers are banned, and the harmful impact of vaping on individuals, families and the society," the authorities added.
HPB also provides cessation support and strategies to quit for students who are caught vaping through onsite counselling as well as a telecounselling service.
About 830 youths received smoking and vaping cessation counselling in the third quarter of the year.
Under the Tobacco Act, the possession, use or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.
"Offenders who are given the opportunity to settle their offences out of court via a notice of composition are strongly encouraged to do so.
"Those who fail to do so before the due date of the notices will face harsher consequences in court," said HSA and MOH.
It is also an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer vapes and their components for sale.
A person convicted of this offence may face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, for the first offence. The maximum fine and jail term are doubled for a subsequent offence.