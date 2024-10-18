Man suspected of playing key role in e-vaporiser syndicate arrested

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man who is believed to be a key figure in an e-vaporiser syndicate has been arrested, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (Oct 18).

The arrest, which was made during an islandwide joint operation by SPF and HSA on Oct 10 targeting the syndicate, was linked to an ongoing investigation of seized e-vaporisers worth S$6.5 million (US$4.95 million) by HSA.

“The man is believed to be a key figure behind an e-vaporiser syndicate,” said SPF and HSA in a joint news release on Friday.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that he allegedly orchestrated the importation and distribution of e-vaporisers from Malaysia into Singapore and has been supplying to the local residents.”

The man was charged in court on Oct 11 for obstructing the course of justice, abetment of housebreaking, and abetment of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property under the Penal Code, the authorities said.

He was also charged for the import and distribution of e-vaporisers under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

The case has been adjourned to Friday, SPF and HSA said, adding that the man “will be in remand during this period to assist SPF and HSA with their investigations”.