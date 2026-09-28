6 charged over public assemblies including Phua Chu Kang actors Lim Kay Siu and Neo Swee Lin

SINGAPORE: Six people, including journalist Kirsten Han and Phua Chu Kang actors Lim Kay Siu and Neo Swee Lin, were charged on Monday (Sep 28) over alleged offences involving public assemblies.

The six are Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 38, Ten Leu Jiun Jeanne-Marie, 56, Howe Wen Khong Rocky, 31, Kirsten Han, 37, Lim Kay Siu, 70, and Neo Swee Lin Winifred, 63.

Five of them were charged with taking part in a public assembly outside the State Courts, a prohibited area, on Feb 3, 2025.

Neo and Lim are married and previously starred in local sitcom Phua Chu Kang, with Neo playing the mother of the titular contractor and Lim playing Frankie Foo.

More recently, the pair have performed music together, while Lim starred as the monk Gyatso in Netflix's Avatar - The Last Airbender.

Of the six charged on Monday, two had previously been investigated and warned before being charged. Another two were repeatedly involved in such cases despite being under investigation, the police said in a statement.