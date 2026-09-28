6 charged over public assemblies including Phua Chu Kang actors Lim Kay Siu and Neo Swee Lin
Five of them were charged with taking part in a public assembly outside the State Courts, a prohibited area, on Feb 3, 2025.
SINGAPORE: Six people, including journalist Kirsten Han and Phua Chu Kang actors Lim Kay Siu and Neo Swee Lin, were charged on Monday (Sep 28) over alleged offences involving public assemblies.
The six are Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 38, Ten Leu Jiun Jeanne-Marie, 56, Howe Wen Khong Rocky, 31, Kirsten Han, 37, Lim Kay Siu, 70, and Neo Swee Lin Winifred, 63.
Five of them were charged with taking part in a public assembly outside the State Courts, a prohibited area, on Feb 3, 2025.
Neo and Lim are married and previously starred in local sitcom Phua Chu Kang, with Neo playing the mother of the titular contractor and Lim playing Frankie Foo.
More recently, the pair have performed music together, while Lim starred as the monk Gyatso in Netflix's Avatar - The Last Airbender.
Of the six charged on Monday, two had previously been investigated and warned before being charged. Another two were repeatedly involved in such cases despite being under investigation, the police said in a statement.
Earlier this month, another seven people were charged over prohibited processions or assemblies, including activist Jolovan Wham.
Wham is accused of organising the in February 2025 assembly outside the State Courts to publicise the cause of abolishing capital punishment in Singapore.
Large crowds attended the earlier court appearances, and queue poles had been set up at the State Courts on Monday for crowd control.
There was some commotion when security guards prevented some in the group from entering without changing their shirts. Some of those present wore shirts with slogans or messages on them.
For organising a public assembly in a prohibited area, a person could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
For taking part in a public assembly without a permit, an offender can be fined up to S$5,000.
Police said that public assemblies or processions in prohibited areas without a police permit are subject to "even higher punishments".
"Individuals who have previously been warned or dealt with for breaches of the Public Order Act should not disregard such warnings," said the police.
They said members of the public should apply for a police permit prior to organising public assemblies, and those wishing to express their views but do not have a permit can consider doing so at the Speakers’ Corner.