8 fires in a week 'intentionally started' at Yishun executive condo North Gaia's construction site: SCDF

SINGAPORE: Eight fire incidents that occurred over the past week at a Yishun executive condominium construction site were found to be "intentionally started", the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Wednesday (Nov 27.)

In response to CNA's queries, SCDF said the incidents happened between Nov 20 and Nov 27 at North Gaia.

In one of the cases, two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

"The fires mainly involved construction materials and furniture at various locations within the construction site and were either swiftly extinguished by SCDF or by the construction workers there," said SCDF.

"SCDF’s preliminary investigation findings indicate that the fires were intentionally started," it added.

Police told CNA that reports have been lodged and they are investigating the incidents.

According to the condo's website, North Gaia is slated to obtain its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in June 2027. Developed by Sing Holdings, the project comprises over 600 residential units.