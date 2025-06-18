92% of Singapore consumers satisfied with services provided by property agents: Industry regulator survey

SINGAPORE: More than nine in 10 consumers are satisfied with the services provided by their property agents, according to a survey published by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) on Wednesday (Jun 18).

The survey found that 92 per cent of consumers felt this way, up from 77 per cent in 2021, the last time the survey was done. The figure was also the highest seen since the poll was first conducted by the industry regulator in 2012.

The latest survey was carried out online between October and November last year. Those polled include 1,004 consumers who had engaged a property agent in the year before and 505 potential consumers who were considering engaging one in the next two years.

The number of property agents in Singapore is now at an all-time high – at 36,058 registered agents as of Jan 1.

This is despite the emergence of tech-savvy buyers embracing do-it-yourself property transactions over the years. In 2024, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) also rolled out a listing service to make it easier for people to buy and sell HDB flats on their own.

CEA said its survey showed that consumers continue to find value in engaging property agents for reasons such as faster transactions (45 per cent), help with procedures and paperwork (44 per cent), and to secure better property prices or rents (42 per cent).

When engaging an agent, 45 per cent of consumers considered the reputation and track record of a property agency, as well as that of the agent.

Forty-four per cent of respondents looked out for positive online ratings and reviews, while 43 per cent considered recommendations from friends and family.

CEA said there was “high” consumer awareness that commissions paid to property agents are negotiable, with 79 per cent of those polled indicating so. Of these consumers, 85 per cent negotiated on commissions.