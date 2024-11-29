Man who allegedly slashed actor Ryan Lian gets bail, hires lawyer

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man accused of slashing actor Ryan Lian was offered bail of S$15,000 on Friday (Nov 29).

Aaron Samuel Yukon also returned to court with a newly hired lawyer, Mr Haneef Abdul Malik of Trident Law Corporation.

Yukon allegedly slashed Lian with a knife multiple times at NEX shopping centre in Serangoon on the evening of Nov 22.

He faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt by means of an instrument for cutting. The penalty for this offence is up to seven years in jail, a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments.

Yukon was on remand and appeared in court through a video link, wearing a white polo shirt.

The prosecutor told the court that he was no longer required to be in custody, but the police needed time to complete investigations.

Investigators were also waiting for the victim's medical report, the prosecutor said.

Bail was offered, with one of the conditions being for Yukon's parents to be his surety for the bail bond.

District Judge Brenda Tan asked if Yukon's parents needed to be his bailor since he was 21.

The prosecutor replied in the affirmative, adding that police were monitoring the matter due to the alleged offence.

Mr Haneef informed the court that Yukon's mother would be his bailor.

He said Yukon would be staying with his mother at her condominium rather than a landed property listed as the place of residence.

This was because the condominium had security measures to help ensure Yukon remained "well and safe" in the property, so he would not be influenced by "friends and other considerations", Mr Haneef said.

Yukon's case will return to court on Jan 3, 2025.

Lian, named in court documents as Lian Yong Yi, is famous for his roles in Ah Boys To Men 4 and Money No Enough 3.

Earlier in the week, he took to Instagram to address online commentors who mocked him after the incident.