Probe on Nvidia exports: Chips allegedly moved through Singapore were sent to Malaysia; final destination under investigation

SINGAPORE: The chips that were said to have been transported through Singapore were embedded in servers, with Malaysia listed as their last known destination, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said on Monday (Mar 3).

Speaking to reporters, Mr Shanmugam said that server suppliers Dell and Supermicro had provided these products to companies based in Singapore, from where they were shipping across the border.

Initial assessments suggested that the servers contained Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips, which are subject to US export restrictions, he said.

“The question is whether Malaysia was a final destination or from Malaysia, it went to somewhere else, which we do not know for certain at this point.”

Singapore recently charged three men with fraud in connection with the movement of these products.

Mr Shanmugam said the investigations were carried out independently by Singapore, and not requested by the US or any other country.

“There has been some speculation linking this case with the potential circumvention of US export controls for advanced Nvidia chips. Now this case is unrelated. It's an independent investigation conducted by Singapore,” he said.