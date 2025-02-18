Singapore does not condone businesses who use local ties to bypass US export controls on AI chips

SINGAPORE: Singapore does not condone businesses deliberately using their association with the country to circumvent or violate the export controls of other nations, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Tuesday (Feb 18).

He was responding to parliamentary questions from Members of Parliament Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang), Ms Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) and Associate Professor Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) over US export controls of advanced semiconductor chips, and Singapore’s approach to such measures.

The questions had been filed after news reports that said intermediaries in Singapore were involved in the illegal movement of Nvidia chips to China.

While Singapore does not have legal obligations to enforce the unilateral export controls of other countries, it expects all companies operating in Singapore to take into account such regulations if applicable, said Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister.

"Their international business activities should be conducted transparently. We certainly do not condone businesses deliberately using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate the export controls of other countries," he said.

Singapore Customs also works closely with foreign counterparts, including those from the US, to address concerns and to facilitate investigations when appropriate.

The US Commerce Department is reportedly looking into whether DeepSeek – the Chinese company whose artificial intelligence (AI) model’s performance rocked the tech world – has been using US chips that are not allowed to be shipped to China.

Dr Tan said that regarding the questions raised about Nvidia chips which are subject to US export controls, the Singapore government is scrutinising the issue carefully and will continue to do so.

"So far, our checks indicate that physical delivery of products sold by Nvidia to Singapore represent less than 1 per cent of Nvidia’s overall revenue," said Dr Tan.

"These are mainly deployed in Singapore for major enterprises and the Singapore government."

The remainder of Nvidia’s revenue billed to business entities in Singapore did not involve physical shipments into Singapore, he added.

Nvidia's recent quarterly statement stated that Singapore accounts for about 22 per cent of its revenue, making it the second-biggest buyer of its chips after the US.

The company also said that "most shipments associated with Singapore revenue were to locations other than Singapore, and shipments to Singapore were insignificant".