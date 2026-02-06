SMEs offering dual-use technologies see growing demand at Singapore Airshow

BUSINESS GROWTH OVER PAST 2 YEARS

For local cold spray firm ECK, the growing interest is evident at this year’s airshow.

Making its third appearance, the company has expanded from a small kiosk to a full-sized booth.

The shift reflects what the company sees as a prime environment for SME growth in dual-use technologies, allowing it to cash in on a global boom.

“The industry is really running on full cylinders, and this is only on the civil side of the industry,” said ECK director Koh Pak Keng.

“If you look at the defence aspect, the geopolitical situation now, essentially, is pushing a lot of the armed forces to look for solutions that are not conventionally available and put those two together. Essentially, that offers us tremendous opportunity within this airshow,” Dr Koh added.

According to AAIS, SMEs offering dual-use technologies have seen their business grow over the past two years, as their capabilities become increasingly relevant across sectors.

“(For) a lot of our SMEs, they are in critical processes and critical parts of the manufacturing value chain, so their capabilities can be applied to both commercial as well as military use. It is a common platform that they can tap,” said the association’s chief executive Chew Hwee Yong.

“We just need to find the right multinational corporations and customers, modify them and get on board.”

Industry players say the success of local SMEs offering dual-use technologies will help to strengthen Singapore’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Global investment figures point to the scale of the opportunity.

According to reports, investment in dual-use technologies rose by 25 per cent from the third quarter of 2024 to May 2025, reaching nearly US$1.2 trillion.

Beyond technical expertise, Singapore’s reputation as a trusted partner is also attracting defence-related interest, particularly among overseas clients.

Dr Chew Siou Teck, CEO of Singapore-based electrical engineering firm iCredo Technologies, said the country is “positioned very well”.

“We are also respected as somebody who will guard the secrets, so we will not disclose the use and everything to future customers,” he added.

“As such, we are trusted partners, and in the long run, I see that we are also here to stay, because we have the key technologies that are developed locally in Singapore.”