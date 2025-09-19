Singapore to launch mandatory AI literacy course for public servants: DPM Gan

SINGAPORE: Public servants in Singapore will soon have to attend a mandatory artificial intelligence (AI) literacy course so that they are prepared for an AI-driven era, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (Sep 19).

The course will raise the level of responsible AI use in the public service and will complement digital leadership training, he said during a speech at the annual Public Service Leadership ceremony.

"As leaders, we must set the tone by being open to using AI in our own work, encouraging our teams to do the same, and guiding our people to use these tools effectively and thoughtfully," said Mr Gan.

Describing AI as "one of the defining technologies of our time," he said the public service must recognise its impact and refresh its approach.

Businesses are already using the technology to sharpen competitiveness and create new value, he noted.

"The public service must not only keep up with these changes, but also lead in applying AI-driven tools to govern better and serve better," he said.

Of the 150,000 public servants in Singapore, about one-third regularly use an in-house AI assistant called Pair, said Mr Gan, adding that more than 16,000 custom AI bots have also been created to automate tasks and improve responsiveness.

He called on public servants to apply AI meaningfully in their respective domains and noted that mastery of such tools will help them create regulations and protect Singapore.

"With stronger capabilities in AI and data, we can detect scams earlier, respond faster to cyber threats and reduce online harms more effectively," he said.