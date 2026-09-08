AI can now help make entire films. What does that mean for Singapore’s film industry?

SINGAPORE: A two-and-a-half minute episode of Chinese AI-generated microdrama Master of Feng Shui amassed 100 million views within 12 hours of its debut, according to local media reports.

It is part of a growing wave of short-form dramas in China generated by artificial intelligence.

About 128,000 microdramas were released in the country in the first quarter of this year, of which more than 95 per cent were AI-generated, according to estimates published by China’s Netcasting Services Association.

According to digital content marketing company DataEye, the total output value of China's microdrama industry reached 100 billion yuan (US$14.35 billion) in 2025 – about twice the country's annual box office revenue.

But using AI to generate a short-form drama is one thing. What happens when it is used for longer productions – and to the people who traditionally make them?