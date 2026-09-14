‘Trading chaos for reliability’: AI slowdown could mean stricter regulations and more testing, say experts

SINGAPORE: Calls by the leaders of the world's biggest artificial intelligence firms to slow down development of the technology could mean more rigorous safety evaluations of AI models, while having little impact on users, experts and industry players said.

Experts told CNA they expect longer testing periods, smaller roll-outs and tighter limits on how AI agents can act independently.

Unlike large language models that mainly answer questions, AI agents are designed to carry out tasks. They can open applications, search for information, generate documents and complete multi-step processes with little supervision.

With a slowdown, companies may spend more time monitoring and aligning the AI agent instead of chasing after creating a new version, said Mr Jonathan Lee, an international AI governance project manager at Concordia AI, an AI governance social enterprise.

Once models cross a risk threshold, they may also stop training the agent, he added.

For example, after preliminary evidence emerged that OpenAI’s Astra model might reach a “critical” cybersecurity capability level, it paused certain processes until it could be tested in environments with stronger security and monitoring, he noted. Astra was eventually released on Sep 3.

On Sep 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on AI firms to slow down the development of the technology amid mounting worries over risks of “superintelligent” computer systems.

His comments came a few days after AI researcher Jacob Coxon, who left OpenAI to join Anthropic, decided to leave the industry, accusing both US companies of "gambling with our lives" in the race to develop models capable of self-improvement.

OpenAI head Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who owns xAI, agreed with Amodei's assessment, as pressure builds for improved oversight.

Chairman and co-founder of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis also said Amodei’s idea was “on the right track”, linking the proposal to his team’s own call for an industry standard body for the development of AI.

The first step in the proposal from Anthropic, which was endorsed by the other major firms, was to give independent, third-party evaluators permanent access to the labs with the right to publish what they find, said Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Professor Li Jia, who researches the impact of AI on work.

The later steps – establishing common standards among frontier labs and eventually some form of international agreement – would need anti-trust exemptions and government participation that does not yet exist, said the dean of SMU’s economics school.