Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Killing of aid workers by Israeli soldiers deserves 'universal condemnation': Shanmugam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Killing of aid workers by Israeli soldiers deserves 'universal condemnation': Shanmugam

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Apr 8), Singapore Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam addressed the incident, which he described as "Israeli soldiers kill(ing) emergency workers in cold blood".

Killing of aid workers by Israeli soldiers deserves 'universal condemnation': Shanmugam

This frame grab from a video released by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, taken with a phone by one of the 15 Palestinians medics killed, shows Red Crescent emergency vehicles, their lights and sirens flashing and their logos clearly visible, seconds before they came under a barrage of gunfire from Israeli army soldiers in Tel al-Sultan, a district of the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, Mar 23, 2025. (Palestinian Red Crescent Society via AP)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

08 Apr 2025 03:00PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2025 03:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs minister K Shanmugam has condemned what he described as the "cold-blood(ed)" killing of Gaza medics by Israeli soldiers, calling for the "universal condemnation" of their actions.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday (Apr 8), Mr Shanmugam cited video evidence that contradicted Israel's initial claim that its soldiers opened fire on a convoy of emergency vehicles on Mar 23 because the vehicles had approached "suspiciously ... without headlights or emergency signals".

"The Israeli Army lied about it," wrote Mr Shanmugam. "The Army now admits it was wrong in its account." 

He criticised the Israeli military not just for the killings, but for what he called an attempt to "cover up the soldiers' illegal actions".

"Massacres, lies. Soldiers may do wrong. But the Army as an institution has a higher duty to do the right thing," he wrote.

Related:

WHAT HAPPPENED 

The bodies of the 15 emergency workers -  from the Red Cross, Red Crescent, United Nations and the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service - were found a week later by officials from the UN and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Video recovered from the mobile phone of one of the dead men and published by the Palestinian Red Crescent showed emergency workers in their uniforms and clearly marked ambulances and fire trucks, with their lights on, being fired on by soldiers.

On Apr 5, the Israeli military provided new details that changed its initial account of the shooting in the southern Gaza city of Rafah but said investigators were still examining the evidence.

The military said troops had identified at least six of the 15 dead as members of a militant group but did not provide any evidence or detail of how the identifications were made.

Mr Shanmugam noted that Israel might point to Hamas' tactics to justify its military actions. But he questioned whether such comparisons could hold.

“Is that even an excuse for a State that says its values are based on Rule of Law?” he wrote.

"These actions deserve universal condemnation."

Source: CNA/fh(ac)

Related Topics

K Shanmugam Israel-Hamas war Gaza
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement