Israeli military says killing of 15 aid workers in Gaza caused by 'sense of threat'

CAIRO: The Israeli military said on Monday (Apr 7) that an initial investigation into the killing of 15 emergency workers in south Gaza last month showed that the incident occurred "due to a sense of threat".



It said it had identified six Hamas militants as being in the vicinity during the incident in the city of Rafah.



In a statement, the military said it was conducting a more in-depth investigation, but the preliminary "inquiry indicated that the troops opened fire due to a perceived threat following a previous encounter in the area" and that six of the individuals killed "were identified as Hamas" militants.