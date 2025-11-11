Air cargo handler SATS turns to AI, simulators to prepare workforce for changing aviation sector

EMPOWERING THE WORKFORCE

“We believe in making jobs fulfilling, in having our workforce be appreciated, and that the jobs be meaningful. So this is what guides us when we are engaging in how we design our jobs,” said Mr Low.

“A worker of the future is no longer one that needs to be honed by decades of experience and apprenticeship, but somebody who will be able to tap all the technologies … to make sense of what is a very dynamic and agile environment.”

These initiatives come ahead of the opening of Terminal 5 (T5) in the mid-2030s – a mega terminal expected to redefine airport operations with smarter and more automated systems.

Mr Low described it as “a very large milestone” in Singapore’s journey as a premier global aviation hub.

“Terminal 5 represents an opportunity for us to totally rethink and reimagine what ground handling can be.”

To prepare for that future, SATS has launched its Hub Handler of the Future programme, which aims to transform ground handling into a safer, smarter and more connected operation.

Work is already underway.

In August, SATS opened a new cargo handling facility featuring a drive-through concept that can cut air cargo processing times by up to 20 per cent. The centre also serves as a testbed for future cargo operations at T5.

Digitalisation is also streamlining traditionally manual processes, paving the way for more efficient and adaptive workflows.

“The approach we're taking very much is how we lean on digitalisation and automation in order for us to be able to do more with the same,” said Mr Low.

“We want to be able to handle more and more volumes without making our workers work harder, but really working smarter.”