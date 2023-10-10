'Not an easy feat': How does the SAF drop critical supplies from the sky?

SHOALWATER BAY, Queensland: A call for help from soldiers on the ground makes its way to a "processing headquarters" of sorts: "We need more supplies but the roads are blocked."

Then, another request for equipment comes in – this time, from officers on a Republic of Singapore Navy ship out at sea.

That does not faze Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel. They swing into action, ready to put together and deliver supplies like water, food, ammunition, medicine, or even Land Rover vehicles via a transport aircraft or helicopter.

From rigging the load to the aircraft to certifying it airworthy and transporting it to troops on the battlefield or naval ship, the process is an integrated endeavour involving different SAF services.

This was put into action at Exercise Wallaby – the SAF’s largest unilateral overseas exercise – on Tuesday (Oct 10) at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Australia.

Some members of the media got to witness an airdrop operation – a form of aerial resupply where supplies or equipment are dropped from a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft in flight to troops on the ground.

These supplies, outfitted with parachutes, can be dropped from as low as 600 feet in the air to as high as 25,000 feet.