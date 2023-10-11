Expansion of Singapore Armed Forces' training area in Australia on track for 2024 completion

The SAF’s largest unilateral overseas exercise takes place annually in Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia. Here, personnel can take advantage of the vast terrain and airspace - about four times the size of Singapore - to conduct complex and large-scale exercises that cannot be done back home.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who visited troops during the live-firing exercise, told reporters that an expansion of Shoalwater Bay Training Area is on track to be completed next year.

The SAF and Australian Defence Force will also be able to use an Urban Operations Live Firing Facility and Combined Arms Air-Land Range to conduct advanced training, integrated exercises and live-firings.

Last year, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that the Shoalwater expansion, along with the adjacent Greenvale Training Area set to be completed in 2028, will give the SAF a combined training area 10 times the size of Singapore.

The SAF can then conduct training for up to 18 weeks, involving up to 14,000 personnel and up to 2,400 vehicles and equipment annually for 25 years.

The expansion comes under a treaty for military training and training area development in Australia, signed by the two nations in 2020.