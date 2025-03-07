Airport auxiliary police officer who kept lost AirPods charged with criminal breach of trust

SINGAPORE: An airport auxiliary police officer who kept a pair of AirPods that a passenger lost on a plane was charged with criminal breach of trust on Friday (Mar 7).

According to his charge sheet, Sundar Aravinth is accused of keeping the wireless earbuds for his own use on Feb 4 at about 4.40pm at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Appearing in court on Friday, Sundar said he intended to plead guilty. He was unrepresented.

When asked if he would be engaging legal counsel, the 29-year-old Indian national said no, adding that he had committed the offence without considering the consequences.

Through a court interpreter, he urged the judge to send him back to his home country, adding that his visa will expire on Mar 31.

He was later told that a special pass would be issued to him.

When Sundar asked if the matter could be expedited, District Judge Lim Tse Haw said that the prosecution will decide on the matter.

Sundar’s case came to light on Feb 28, when the police were alerted to a suspected case of theft at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Investigations revealed that the passenger had lost his AirPods onboard an aircraft. The item was later found by a cabin crew member.

The crew member handed over the AirPods to Sundar, who was on duty as an airport auxiliary police officer at the time. However, Sundar decided to keep them for his own use.

He provided a photograph of his personal, unbranded earbuds to the lost and found office and handed it over instead of the victim’s AirPods.

When the victim was contacted by staff from the lost and found office to verify his lost item, he discovered that the earbuds were not his.

An internal investigation was conducted and Sundar was arrested after it was established that he had misappropriated the Airpods. The victim’s AirPods was recovered.

Sundar’s case will be heard again on Apr 17.

Under Section 406 of the Penal Code, committing criminal breach of trust carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail, a fine, or both.