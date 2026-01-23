Singapore Airshow 2026 to feature eight flying displays, debut of Australian air force F-35A

SINGAPORE: Aviation enthusiasts will be able to catch a range of aerial performances at the Singapore Airshow when it returns from Feb 3 to Feb 8.

This year’s airshow will include eight flying displays from six air forces and two commercial companies. A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II fighter will also appear at the event for the first time.

The aerial displays will feature several returning military aerobatics teams, including the Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team.

A Royal Malaysian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet will also be performing at the airshow for the first time in eight years. The Su-30MKM was previously seen at the event's 2016 and 2018 editions.

This year, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will be participating with an integrated display team featuring the F-16C fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter.

Two commercial aircraft will also return to the skies at the airshow – Airbus’ A350-1000 and COMAC’s C919.

The flying displays will be held once daily during the airshow's trade days from Feb 3 and Feb 5 – at 12pm on Feb 3 and at 11am on Feb 4 and Feb 5.

During its public days on Feb 7 and Feb 8 – known as Weekend@Airshow – the aerial performances will take place twice a day, at 11am and 3.30pm.

Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of the event’s organiser, Experia Events, said: “The flying displays are always among the most anticipated highlights of the Singapore Airshow, and the 2026 line-up reflects the strong international support for the event.

“We look forward to welcoming industry professionals, aviation enthusiasts and the public to enjoy these spectacular aerial performances.”

The airshow will also feature static displays comprising more than 35 aircraft spanning commercial, business, military and unmanned platforms, as well as military assets from the RSAF, RAAF, German Air Force and United States Air Force.

Tickets for the event’s public days cost S$39 (US$30.50) for adults and S$19 for children aged three to 12, with group packages comprising four tickets and a car park label also available for S$250.