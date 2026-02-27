A-Level results: 94.7% score at least 3 H2 passes

SINGAPORE: Around 94.7 per cent of candidates scored at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes in last year's GCE A-Level examination, according to results released on Friday (Feb 27).

A total of 10,977 candidates sat for the 2025 GCE A-Level examination, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release.



Of these, 10,393 students, or 94.7 per cent, got at least three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper.

This is the first cohort to sit for the examination under the revised computation method of the University Admission Score (UAS).



Under the revised system, the fourth content-based subject is included only if it improves the candidate’s final UAS. The Project Work subject is excluded from this computation because only a pass is needed.

With these changes, the maximum UAS will become 70 points instead of 90. Should the fourth content-based subject be included, it would be rebased to 70 points.



These changes were introduced to give students greater agency in calibrating their learning load for better holistic development and student well-being, said MOE and SEAB.



"They are also meant to encourage students to pursue their learning interests, such as in choosing their fourth content-based subject and Project Work topic by interest, without being overly concerned about examination grades," they said.