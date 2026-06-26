Singapore's latest Emmy winner Amanda Koh hopes award opens doors to more diverse storytelling

SINGAPORE: Winning an international accolade is more than a career milestone for creative director Amanda Koh – it is motivation to keep championing diverse voices and meaningful storytelling.

Last month, the 37-year-old picked up an Emmy at the 47th Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty, for her work on the documentary mini-series Believers: Boston Red Sox.

She is now the third known Singaporean to receive the prestigious television honour.

“It's just amazing being able to move forward with a storytelling lens through everything and just having the opportunity to keep showcasing what diverse voices are like, and representing our culture in this field,” she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Thursday (Jun 25).

Ms Koh led the art direction for motion graphics and title design for the three-part mini-series, which chronicles the baseball team's historic 2004 World Series victory.

She joined the project during the scripting phase, helping shape its visual language from the outset.

Ms Koh said her team recreated Boston's Fenway Park in 3D format with “painterly clouds” projected behind interviewees, including A-list Hollywood actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who are Boston natives and lifelong Red Sox fans. Mr Affleck was also an executive producer on the show.

"They came onto set and they were like, ‘Whoa, this is really cool’,” Ms Koh recalled.

“We tried to build an immersive environment for the cast as well as for the viewers … because part of the series was about how the fans were reacting to basically being heartbroken year after year, cheering on these underdogs.”

To capture the fans’ emotional journey, Ms Koh and her team blended religious iconography with graffiti-inspired artwork to create a distinctive visual style.

“We merged these two elements together, and it just became this really amazing visual language to work with,” she added.