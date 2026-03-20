Singaporean Amos Yee deported from the US, set to appear in Singapore court for NS enlistment offences

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Amos Yee has been deported from the US and is set to appear in a Singapore court on Friday morning (Mar 20) for National Service enlistment offences.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) previously said that Yee had committed offences under the Enlistment Act, including failing to report for pre-enlistment medical screening and remaining outside of Singapore without a valid exit permit.

Yee, 27, was granted asylum by the US in 2017. He was arrested in 2020 by US marshals in Chicago for possessing child pornography and grooming a teenage girl.

In November last year, Yee was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he was released on parole from the Danville Correctional Center in Illinois.

He was last recorded at the Miami Correctional Facility, an ICE detention centre.

CNA has contacted MINDEF, the Singapore Police Force and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for more information.

PAST CONVICTIONS

In 2015, Yee was jailed in Singapore for wounding religious feelings by making remarks about Christians.

About a year later, Yee was jailed again and fined on a similar charge, this time for making remarks about Christians and Muslims.

He fled to the US and was granted asylum by the US despite opposition from the US Department of Homeland Security.

But in October 2020, Yee fell foul of the law in the US for possession of child pornography and grooming a 14-year-old girl.

A US court heard that Yee had befriended the victim in February 2019. They began an “online courtship”, during which he repeatedly asked for her naked photos.

On occasions, he asked her to engage in role play and “sexual fantasies”, said the prosecution. This was despite the victim telling him that she was 14 years old.

A judge said that Yee had used WhatsApp to “seduce, solicit and lure” the victim and distributed photographs of her online.

Yee pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2021 and was sentenced to six years' jail, with the prison term backdated to his arrest date.

He was granted parole halfway through his sentence in October 2023, but was taken back into custody about a month later for violating parole conditions.