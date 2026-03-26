Amos Yee released on bail, leaves Changi Prison Complex after completion of preliminary investigations

SINGAPORE: Amos Yee Pang Sang left Changi Prison Complex with his mother on Thursday (Mar 26) following a one-week remand period for preliminary investigations over charges related to his national service obligations.

The 27-year-old attended a court hearing via videolink on Thursday morning in his first re-mention since he was charged with offences under the Enlistment Act about a week ago.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En told the court that preliminary investigations requiring Yee's remand have been completed and that the prosecution was not objecting to bail of S$10,000 to S$20,000 being offered under certain conditions. He noted that Yee had previously absconded following his 2015 and 2016 offences.

He requested that Yee be contactable by an enlistment inspector at all times, although noting that Yee had no mobile phone.

If let out on bail, Yee should instead contact the enlistment inspector immediately upon release, Mr Tay said.

Yee should also be restricted from making public commentaries on social media regarding his case to prevent sub judice content, Mr Tay said, noting that Yee had recently made blog posts on his NS obligations.

He added that other usual conditions should apply, including that Yee be restricted from leaving Singapore.

The court heard that Yee had been issued a document of identity as his passport has expired.

District Judge Wong Peck allowed the prosecution's application and fixed the case for a pre-trial conference on Apr 23.