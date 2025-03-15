Ang Mo Kio residents to get new bus service, more sheltered linkways
“Your MPs, my team and I, we are committed to making Ang Mo Kio an even more vibrant, inclusive, and connected home for all of us,” says Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
SINGAPORE: Ang Mo Kio residents will get a number of estate enhancements, including more sheltered linkways and a new bus service, it was announced on Saturday (Mar 15).
Speaking at the Ang Mo Kio Town Council Masterplan launch exhibition, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong outlined past and future plans to further improve Ang Mo Kio.
These new plans include a new bus service, 138M. This service was launched on Saturday morning and aims to make it easier for residents, especially the elderly and less mobile, to go to and from Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic from the bus interchange, said Mr Lee.
The loop service will call at the bus stop that is nearest to the polyclinic, without commuters having to cross the road, according to an SBS Transit poster. It will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes from Ang Mo Kio bus interchange.
“Our residents have been waiting for this for a long time, we’ve pushed hard for it, finally we’ve got it and I’m glad it’s here,” Mr Lee said.
"Ang Mo Kio should be a good place, a happy place, a healthy place to live."
Other improvements include more sheltered linkways to make residents’ daily commutes more comfortable, as well as more senior-friendly facilities and initiatives such as the Silver Upgrading Programme, starting soon in four precincts in Chong Boon.
Present at the event with Mr Lee were fellow Members of Parliament (MPs) for Ang Mo Kio GRC Darryl David, Gan Thiam Poh and Nadia Samdin. Also in attendance were MP for Kebun Baru SMC Henry Kwek and MP for Yio Chu Kang SMC Yip Hon Weng.
“Over the past five years, AMKTC (Ang Mo Kio Town Council) has worked closely with government agencies and community partners to implement significant improvements across the town’s seven divisions,” said the town council in a media release.
“Moving forward, AMKTC will continue its focus on these key areas: Caring for the young and seniors, fostering inclusivity and enhancing sustainability.”
Mr Lee pointed out various changes over the past five years. Residents enjoy better amenities, such as upgraded markets and food centres, improved homes, as well as more community spaces for families.
“Your MPs, my team and I, we are committed to making Ang Mo Kio an even more vibrant, inclusive and connected home for all of us,” he added.
Mr Lee was first elected MP for Teck Ghee SMC in 1984. Since its dissolution in 1991, he has represented the Teck Ghee ward as part of the Ang Mo Kio GRC.
“When I first became an MP here in Teck Ghee 40 years ago, Ang Mo Kio was still quite a young new town,” he said.
“Many families had only recently moved into newly-built HDB flats, young couples (with) little kids. There were not so many amenities.
"But year by year, we built up Ang Mo Kio into the bustling town it is today."