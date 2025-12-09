Animal shelter Animal Lovers League loses tenancy after allegations of neglect, unpaid rent

SINGAPORE: Long-time animal welfare group Animal Lovers League has lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge at Sungei Tengah following allegations of neglect that have resulted in the deaths of rescue animals.

The Animal Lodge is run by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), which is a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks). It is a facility that supports animal welfare groups and independent shelters, including Animal Lovers League.

Animal Lovers League volunteers who spoke to CNA on condition of anonymity described rapidly deteriorating conditions at the shelter in recent years, exacerbated by a lack of funds and staff to care for animals.

They also spoke of indifference and a lack of involvement from founders Mohan Div Sreedharan and Catherine Lee Sai Lang Strong.

One of the largest and longest-serving shelters in Singapore, Animal Lovers League has a no-kill policy, meaning that it does not put down its rescue animals even if they are sickly.

At its peak, the group housed more than 500 rescue animals, including smaller mammals and terrapins, in addition to cats and dogs. It now houses around 170 animals.

The organisation has been registered as a society since 2002 and a registered charity since Jan 30, 2015.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s (MCCY) charity portal, Ms Lee and Mr Mohan are the organisation’s president and treasurer respectively. Ms Lee is also listed as chairman.

CNA has contacted MCCY about Animal Lovers League's status as a charity.