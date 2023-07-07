'Anyone would let their guard down': 62-year-old man loses more than S$40,000 in CPF savings to malware scam

SINGAPORE: Recovering from a kneecap displacement surgery at home, Mr Ang (not his real name) did not think anything was amiss when he came across an advertisement on Facebook for a shop selling fresh seafood on the evening of May 31.

The 62-year-old, who works in engineering, thought it would be a good idea to have some seafood while resting at home, and buying it online would be more convenient than going to the market.

The price of the seafood was around the price of what it would cost at the market, so he did not find it suspicious, since it was not the first time he had come across similar ads.

Mr Ang clicked on the ad and was taken to a website, but found he could not purchase anything from the links there. He ended up going through the reviews on the page and after finding two WhatsApp contact numbers, he decided to contact the seller directly instead.

“Because they offered cash on delivery, and it would be delivered directly to my house, I thought it was very convenient,” he told journalists during an interview on Jul 5.

“And the way he (the seller) spoke, it was very friendly. Anyone would let their guard down.”

What began as a simple act of ordering groceries online ended up being a scam. Mr Ang lost more than S$40,000 (US$29,595) of his Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings overnight, wiping out the savings in his Ordinary Account and Special Account.

On Jun 24, the police announced that nine people were arrested for their suspected involvement in a recent spate of malware scams targeting Android mobile device users.

Victims lost more than S$221,000, including more than S$114,000 in CPF savings, since late May, the police then said.

After contacting the seller on WhatsApp, the person encouraged him to try ordering the items online again. When this failed, he sent Mr Ang what he claimed to be a link to an online order form.

“After I clicked the link, something like an app appeared in my phone. The app seemed to be searching for something, there was a loading circle on my screen,” Mr Ang said.

While Mr Ang thought this was a little unusual, he thought nothing more of it, and the seller gave him more instructions.

When he still failed to find a page with any product listings, the scammer communicating with him on WhatsApp offered to help Mr Ang put in a direct order, and asked him to transfer S$5 via PayNow as a confirmation fee. He also asked Mr Ang to send him a screenshot of the transfer.

“He said we could use that to take it as a confirmation, then I’ll help you do a manual order … He said, ‘I’ll send you an order code’, but until now, I haven’t gotten the order code.”

In the Jun 24 cases, malware was used to compromise mobile devices, resulting in unauthorised transactions from the victims’ bank accounts even though they did not reveal their internet banking credentials, one-time passwords or Singpass credentials to anyone.

In some cases, like Mr Ang’s, CPF savings were withdrawn and credited to victims' bank accounts before being transferred out.

According to the police, victims had responded to advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook and were instructed by scammers to download mobile apps from third-party sites or via WhatsApp, resulting in malware being installed on their mobile devices.