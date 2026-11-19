By working together, the region can continue to be an engine of growth and prosperity for the world, said Mr Wong, who is also Singapore’s finance minister.

To that end, the region must preserve openness even as economies adjust to new economic and security realities.

He said the region should not stop at agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, but take concrete steps towards APEC's goal of a free trade area of the Asia-Pacific.

"Our approach should be open and inclusive, to reinforce rather than to divide the wider trading system," he said, adding that economies should continue to support reforms to strengthen the World Trade Organization (WTO) and uphold a rules-based multilateral trading system.

Also on Thursday, Mr Wong said in a Facebook post that a rules-based system is vital to the continued success of small and open economies like Singapore.

He added Singapore will do its part to strengthen regional cooperation as it looks ahead to hosting APEC in 2030.

NEW WAYS TO COOPERATE, SEEKING REAL BENEFITS

Mr Wong also called on leaders to find new ways to cooperate, even though reaching consensus may be very difficult.

"That should not become an excuse for inaction," he said.

Plurilateral initiatives at the WTO show how willing parties can make progress, while new initiatives like the Green Economy Partnership Agreement and the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership can also develop innovative approaches to emerging opportunities.

"We should pursue a more flexible and pragmatic approach towards multilateralism – to allow willing partners to move ahead, demonstrate what works and keep the door open for others to join when they are ready," said Mr Wong.

Leaders must also ensure that economic cooperation delivers real benefits for businesses and people, he said.

APEC's success will be judged by whether businesses find it easier to trade, workers have better opportunities and people see improvements in their lives, he said.

For example, the APEC Centre of Excellence for Paperless Trade, conceived by Singapore and Australia with the APEC Business Advisory Council, aims to make it easier for businesses to exchange trade documents electronically across borders.

That would mean less paperwork, lower costs and easier access to new markets for businesses, he said.

The same approach should be applied to AI, which can raise productivity across the region, added Mr Wong.

APEC has a part to play in supporting AI adoption among small and medium enterprises, fostering investment in AI infrastructure and equipping workers with skills to benefit from these technologies, said the prime minister.

On Wednesday, Mr Wong attended a welcome banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and met leaders from Vietnam, Peru and Chile on the sidelines of the summit.