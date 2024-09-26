Singapore organisation to remove Philippine pastor Apollo Quiboloy as patron if convicted of sex offences

SINGAPORE: A Singapore organisation said it would remove Philippine pastor Apollo Quiboloy as a patron if he is convicted of charges he is facing.

Quiboloy, the head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church with more than 7 million followers, has been arrested and charged in the Philippines with offences including child trafficking and sexual abuse.

He is also wanted in the US for allegedly running a sex trafficking operation between 2002 and 2018, and allegedly forcing girls to have sex with him.

MADE PATRON, GIVEN HONORARY DOCTORATES

On his LinkedIn profile, Quiboloy describes himself as a patron of the Royal Institution Singapore, and claims he has received honorary doctorates from the organisation.

In response to queries from CNA, the chancellor of the institution Dr Samuel Salvador confirmed on Tuesday (Sep 24) that Quiboloy has been a patron since 2019.

He said: “Being aware of the current indictments faced by Pastor Apollo C Quiboloy, Royal Institution closely monitors these cases.

“Definitely, all his titles awarded to him (and/or conferments) will be withdrawn once he is convicted by the court with finality.”

Quiboloy was made a patron of the organisation in September 2019 in an elaborate ceremony in Davao City.

The organisation, which counts former Philippine president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and former senator Helena Benitez among its patrons, wrote in a Facebook post that thousands had turned up for the crowning.

Pictures that have since been removed from the organisation’s Facebook page showed Quiboloy decked out in robes and a crown, with Arroyo in similar robes standing next to him at the swearing-in ceremony.

The pictures were carried by Philippine news outlets, including Rappler and the Philippine Star, and received thousands of shares.

A post on the Facebook page of Jose Maria College Foundation – a college set up by Quiboloy – said he had been awarded 10 honorary doctorates by the Royal Institution Singapore.