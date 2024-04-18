Apple investing US$250 million to expand Singapore campus in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Apple has announced plans to pump in over US$250 million (S$340 million) to expand its Ang Mo Kio campus in Singapore.
Two buildings acquired in 2022, which are next to its existing offices, will undergo a major upgrade. This will bring "three unique spaces together to foster greater collaboration for Apple’s growing teams", the tech giant said in a statement on Wednesday (Apr 17).
Construction is slated to start this year.
Singapore serves as a central operations centre for Apple in the region and is a hub for critical roles in software, hardware, services and support.
"The new expansion is the latest milestone in Apple's over four decades of work fostering job creation and deep connections with the local community, and will provide space for growth and new roles in artificial intelligence and other key functions," said Apple.
The company opened its first facility in Singapore in 1981 with 72 employees and has since grown to include a team of more than 3,600.
According to Apple, it supports more than 60,000 jobs through direct employment, its supply chain and the iOS app economy.
There are three Apple store locations in Singapore - Orchard Road, Jewel Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands.
The company has also upgraded its facilities and labs over the last 10 years, including growing space in its hardware technologies centre by 50 per cent since 2019.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "Singapore is truly a one-of-a-kind place, and we are proud of the connection we’ve built with this dynamic community of creators, learners, and dreamers."
“With our growing campus, Apple is writing a new chapter in our history here. Our Singapore teams have played an important role in enriching the lives of our customers - and we can’t wait for many more decades of innovation to come.”
Like all its facilities, the expanded campus will run completely on renewable energy, the company said.
It has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020 and has run all of its facilities using 100 per cent renewable energy since 2018.
On Wednesday, Apple's CEO also said the company will look into building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia, following a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
It currently has no manufacturing facilities in the country but has been setting up app developer academies since 2018.