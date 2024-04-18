Apple investing US$250 million to expand Singapore campus in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Apple has announced plans to pump in over US$250 million (S$340 million) to expand its Ang Mo Kio campus in Singapore.

Two buildings acquired in 2022, which are next to its existing offices, will undergo a major upgrade. This will bring "three unique spaces together to foster greater collaboration for Apple’s growing teams", the tech giant said in a statement on Wednesday (Apr 17).

Construction is slated to start this year.

Singapore serves as a central operations centre for Apple in the region and is a hub for critical roles in software, hardware, services and support.

"The new expansion is the latest milestone in Apple's over four decades of work fostering job creation and deep connections with the local community, and will provide space for growth and new roles in artificial intelligence and other key functions," said Apple.

The company opened its first facility in Singapore in 1981 with 72 employees and has since grown to include a team of more than 3,600.

According to Apple, it supports more than 60,000 jobs through direct employment, its supply chain and the iOS app economy.

There are three Apple store locations in Singapore - Orchard Road, Jewel Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands.