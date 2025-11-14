Man who jumped barricade, rushed at Wicked star Ariana Grande in Singapore charged with public nuisance

SINGAPORE: A man who jumped a barricade and rushed at Wicked star Ariana Grande during the movie premiere in Singapore on Thursday night (Nov 13) was charged in court on Friday afternoon.

Johnson Wen, a 26-year-old Australian, is accused of being a public nuisance. He appeared via videolink from lock-up, dressed in a white shirt.

Wen, who was unrepresented, told the court that he would plead guilty.

He was originally handed a public nuisance charge with a maximum penalty of a S$2,000 (US$1,540) fine.

After the court stood down, the prosecution amended the charge to reflect a different punishment provision, which carries a jail term of up to three months or a maximum fine of S$2,000, or both.