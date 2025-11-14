Man who jumped barricade, rushed at Wicked star Ariana Grande in Singapore charged with public nuisance
Johnson Wen, 26, was handed a charge that carries a jail term of up to three months and a maximum fine of S$2,000.
SINGAPORE: A man who jumped a barricade and rushed at Wicked star Ariana Grande during the movie premiere in Singapore on Thursday night (Nov 13) was charged in court on Friday afternoon.
Johnson Wen, a 26-year-old Australian, is accused of being a public nuisance. He appeared via videolink from lock-up, dressed in a white shirt.
Wen, who was unrepresented, told the court that he would plead guilty.
He was originally handed a public nuisance charge with a maximum penalty of a S$2,000 (US$1,540) fine.
After the court stood down, the prosecution amended the charge to reflect a different punishment provision, which carries a jail term of up to three months or a maximum fine of S$2,000, or both.
Videos of the incident at the Wicked: For Good movie premiere have been circulating widely on social media.
Wen is seen jumping over a barricade at Universal Studios Singapore before running towards Grande.
He then puts his arm around her, jumping up and down, with co-star Cynthia Erivo rushing in to break his hold.
Security officers tackled and removed the man, escorting him out of the venue.
Wen, a content creator who goes by the online moniker Pyjama Man, has posted several videos on his social media accounts showing him rushing towards other artistes, such as Katy Perry and The Weeknd.