Creativity, confidence and a DSA edge: Why parents are investing in children’s art classes

SINGAPORE: For some parents, art classes are no longer simply about teaching children how to draw or paint.

Enrichment providers say families are increasingly looking to art to develop creativity, confidence and communication skills.

At Tree Art, enrolment in its art enrichment classes has more than doubled since 2022.

"I believe there's a change in the parents' mindset nowadays,” said the school’s chief financial officer Teh Chun Sem.

“They are not only focused on academics, they are more focused on things like creativity, confidence level, how you train yourself, how you explain your ideas,” he said.

Art education should not be viewed only as training for children who want an artistic career, Mr Teh said.

Such skills could be applied to other fields, he said.

“For example, as an engineer … you have an imagination, you have creativity. In the future, you can create something different, and not just copy and paste."

Still, Mr Teh notes that some parents continue to look at art as relevant only for those hoping to pursue an career in art.

The firm is using roadshows and public art activities to raise awareness of how art can support a child’s wider development.

These include outdoor sketching at zoos and museums, as well as art competitions, with plans to hold more activities across more locations.