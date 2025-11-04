Singapore art investment firm's abrupt closure leaves wages unpaid, artworks unreturned; police report lodged

SINGAPORE: Art investment firm Art Works has gone into liquidation leaving its staff with unpaid salaries as well as artwork worth tens of thousands of dollars yet to be returned to artists.

In response to CNA's queries, the police confirmed on Monday (Nov 3) that a report has been lodged, though they did not state what the report was about.

Publicly available documents as well as employees said that the firm, which also operates an art gallery at the One Holland Village shopping mall, had been placed into the hands of liquidators on Oct 30.

When full-time artist Sylvie Kettle found out about the liquidation on Friday, she was left frustrated and anxious.

The firm, incorporated in 2011 as Art Index International, holds 14 of Ms Kettle’s artworks, which she values at close to S$100,000 (US$76,800).

It was later renamed Art Works in 2017.

The 26-year-old, who is based in the United States and has worked with the firm since the opening of its gallery at One Holland Village in 2023, told CNA that at least six of her works had been sold, but she had not received a clear update on payment in the past six months.

“There was a period where my emails were either not answered or responded to with vague promises of payment,” she said.

She added that the only direct acknowledgement she received came from the gallery owner, who hinted at the liquidation but provided no further detail.

“You place so much trust in your gallery partners, not only to showcase your work but also to honour the relationship with care and communication,” she said.

“This is a very big hit for me financially… they were my main source of income.”