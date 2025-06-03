Some arts groups becoming not-for-profit entities to encourage more donations

INCREASE IN SUPPORT

The Siong Leng Musical Association, for example, applied for IPC status in 2022 after gaining more recognition over the years.



The arts group was established in 1941 to preserve and promote Nanyin, an ancient Southern Chinese music form.



Siong Leng’s donors can receive a 250 per cent tax deduction with its IPC status, making it more appealing to donate to the group.



Ms Lim Ming Yi, outreach manager and artist at Siong Leng, said “Through this, we hope that it opens more doors for us, more opportunities and also helps us establish better credibility and accountability, for existing and future organisations and individuals who may be more inclined to donate to us because of tax deduction benefits.”



Since then, the group has seen an estimated 50 per cent increase in support.



“We were able to pull more into our education and outreach initiatives locally and abroad, for overseas exchanges as well,” said Ms Lim.



“Other than that, I think being an IPC company also signals a level of transparency and governance, which can reassure existing and future stakeholders.”



But attaining this status is no easy feat.



Paper Monkey Theatre, a puppet theatre company, said it had to hire an accountant and a lawyer to meet compliance requirements.



These additional services cost around S$20,000 (US$15,500), but such expenses were covered by the Sustain the Arts (stART) Fund by the National Arts Council.



Mr Vincent Ong, general manager of the Paper Monkey Theatre, said the council encouraged the company to apply for the IPC status to rebrand itself.



“Before (that), our donation yearly actually came up to only about S$6,000,” he said.



“But ever since we got the status, there (has been) a 200 per cent jump in the donations,” he noted, adding that the IPC status has helped it to attract donations from more corporates.



“So we get probably about S$16,000 to S$18,000 a year of donations, and that has helped us a lot.”