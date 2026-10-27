Singapore to host new ASEAN office to exchange jobs data, better track labour market shifts

SINGAPORE: Singapore will host a new office for labour statistics collaboration under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in a bid to strengthen regional exchanges of jobs and skills data.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced the ASEAN Labour Statistics Office on Tuesday (Oct 27) as it launched the ASEAN Labour Statisticians Network.

The partnership, proposed by Singapore, will allow ASEAN member states to develop ways to identify labour market shifts earlier and respond more effectively, said Mr Stanley Loh, permanent secretary for manpower.

“The world of work is changing quickly, and we need better ways to understand what those changes mean for employment, skills and workers. No country can build that understanding alone,” he said.

The network will support ASEAN member states to better anticipate the labour market impact of artificial intelligence (AI), the green transition, and digital and platform work, said MOM.

Singapore, which is preparing to take on the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, will serve as the network's convenor until 2030.

The ASEAN Labour Statistics Office in Singapore will coordinate programmes and advance work agreed on by ASEAN member states.

It will be accompanied by the launch of an ASEAN Labour Market Knowledge Portal where member states can share research, methodologies and experiences to support evidence-based policymaking.

Mr San Lwin, deputy secretary-general for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, said these efforts would contribute to more resilient labour markets, more competitive businesses, and better outcomes for workers across the region.