Woman arrested after alleged chopper attack at People's Park Complex food stall

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old woman was arrested after an alleged chopper attack at a cooked food stall in People's Park Complex landed two men in hospital on Wednesday (Mar 19).

Police said in response to CNA's queries on Thursday that they were alerted to the incident at 1 Park Road - the address of People's Park Complex - at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 41 and 30, were taken conscious to the hospital. A 42-year-old man was assessed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.